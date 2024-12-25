Suspects rob Fort Worth smoke shop after crashing car into the building, police say

FORT WORTH – Multiple suspects are at large in Fort Worth after robbing a smoke shop early Christmas morning, police said.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a car rammed into the front of Modern Smoke on South Hulen Street, near the corner of West Risinger Road. At least three people got out of the car and stole merchandise from the shop before running away.

Video of the aftermath shows that the Hyundai sedan was heavily damaged in the crash, with multiple airbags deployed. The engine compartment even caught fire, but the Fort Worth Fire Department was able to put it out before it spread to the building.

Police did not report any injuries. The department said it has not identified any suspects and an investigation is ongoing.