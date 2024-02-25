Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted in aggravated assault, Irving police say

IRVING - Irving police are searching for the suspect in an alleged aggravated assault on Willow Creek Drive on Sunday.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near the intersection of W. Irving Blvd. and 183 around 10 a.m. for a reported aggravated assault and established a perimeter.

Police attempted to communicate with and locate the suspect, including entering a unit, to no avail.

Irving PD has since left the scene but said this is not the suspect Hector Paguada Paguada wanted for capital murder.

