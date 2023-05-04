Suspect linked to death of Grand Prairie police officer sentenced to 12 years behind bars

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – When Colbie Hoffman appeared in a Dallas County courtroom Thursday, he found a room packed with police.

Dozens of Grand Prairie officers came to watch him plead guilty to charges connected to the death of one of their own.

As a judge sentenced Hoffman to 12 years behind bars, the officers sat in silence, filling every row in the gallery.

"I didn't mandate any of these cops to be here," said Chief Daniel Scesney. "They came on their own. So, if they wanted to send a message to the suspect, take a look."

Hoffman is the suspect police were chasing last year when officer Brandon Tsai crashed into a light pole and died.

Hoffman pled guilty to evading arrest and destroying evidence when he later ripped up the fake paper license plate on the car he'd been driving.

"It's been a very emotional journey. And this feels like it was part of it," said Scesney. "I don't know what I was expecting. I don't feel any closure. I can tell you that."

Scesney left Thursday's hearing for Austin where he's working on legislation, HB718, to do away with paper tags he says criminals often use to avoid detection.

"Anybody with a copy machine, a printer, and a computer can make a fake paper tag," he said.

Hoffman had eight outstanding warrants when police spotted him driving with a fake tag.

"There's so many that we can't stop every call," he said. "So, we're seeing them on the way to other calls for service and we just don't have the time to get every single one. It's a tidal wave."

The Texas House passed HB718 this week. It's now in the Senate's hands.