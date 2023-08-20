Suspect in murder of 11-year-old girl in Texas, Juan Carlo Garcia-Rodriguez captured in Louisiana

Drought, fire risk worsen during one of the driest summers on record

HOUSTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Pasadena police say the suspect wanted for sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old girl in her Houston area apartment is in custody, charged with murder.

Friday, Pasadena police announced that Juan Carlo Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, was a person of interest in Maria Gonzalez's killing.

According to PPD, Garcia-Rodriguez was staying in the same apartment complex as Maria Gonzalez. Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in a news conference a key found in the victim's apartment was a crucial piece of evidence.

"Investigators, after processing the key found out it did not fit the victim's apartment," the report said. "So, they started checking other apartments and found another apartment that it opened in the apartment complex."

Garcia-Rodriguez had been staying in that apartment.

By Saturday, Garcia-Rodriguez was found in Shreveport and taken into custody, where he remains waiting for extradition.