Suspect charged with murder in fatal Plano shooting

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 40-year-old man is in custody, charged with the alleged murder of a Plano man Friday night.

Plano police officers were called to the 6700 block of Roman Court for a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m.

According to the report, responding officers found a male victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. 

Officers immediately began lifesaving measures and Plano Fire-Rescue transported the victim to the Medical Center of Plano where he was pronounced dead. 

PPD said the identity of the 52-year-old male victim is being withheld until the next of kin are notified.

WilliamHolma
40-year-old William Holma is in custody, charged with the alleged murder of a Plano man on Aug. 25. Collin County jail

Saturday, police arrested William Holma, of Plano. He is charged with murder and remains in the Collin County jail.

According to PPD, the investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 3:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

