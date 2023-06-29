Suspect arrested in relation to backyard shooting that killed Denton resident's dog, police say

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Denton police have arrested a suspect in relation to the April shooting of a dog in a resident's backyard.

The shooting occurred April 12 in the 1000 block of Mack Place. Police said the dog later had to be euthanized due to the "significance of the injuries."

Through their investigation, officers were able to find information on a possible suspect who was confirmed to have been in the area shortly after the shooting.

Detectives then obtained a warrant and, on Thursday, arrested 47-year-old Aaron Frank for cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Denton Police Detective Alexander Field at alexander.field@cityofdenton.com.