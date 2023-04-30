Texas surfer pushed offshore by strong winds rescued by Coast Guard

Coast Guard rescues surfer off Texas coast Coast Guard rescues surfer off Texas coast 00:14

A surfer who was pushed offshore Bolivar Beach in Texas by large waves and strong winds had to be airlifted to safety, the Coast Guard said.

On Saturday at around 4 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston received a call about a surfer in need of rescue. They were told the surfer, 20, was pushed offshore by 8-foot seas and 34 mph winds, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The surfer's father struggled to help his son after putting on a lifejacket and tying a fishing line to his belt, according to the Coast Guard.

"Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Houston to assist," the Coast Guard said.

Footage of the rescue posted online shows a Coast Guard diver being lowered on a wire from the helicopter and hoisting the surfer out of the dangerous waters. Meanwhile, a family member on the beach was able to reel the surfer's father safely ashore, the Coast Guard said.