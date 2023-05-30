Supporters rally to support Ken Paxton after being impeached by the Texas House

Supporters of the now impeached Texas Attorney General rallied in his home county in North Texas today and they're not happy with their own Republican representatives who voted to impeach.

Outside the Collin County Courthouse, more than 200 people came to protest the impeachment of Ken Paxton. Some admitted they don't know if Paxton is guilty or not of the 20 charges laid out against him.

"He's the only AG that I'm aware of that has fought back on the Biden administration and sued the Biden administration," said Paxton supporter Gary Cable.

Speakers attacked, instead, what they see as a rushed impeachment and lack of due process. Plano City Council Member Shelby Williams was one of those who criticized the process.

"As much as we need to hold our elected officials accountable, we need to hold the process even more accountable," Shelby said.

More than 4/5ths of the Republican-controlled House voted Saturday to impeach Paxton, including all 5 representatives from Collin County, a fact that didn't go over well with today's crowd.

In a joint statement Saturday, the five Republicans wrote that it was "an incredibly difficult vote" but that "sufficient evidence indeed exists" to impeach

GOP county chair Abraham George says now it's time to focus on the Senate - urging those in attendance to call for a fair trial, but a quick one, too.

"Obviously you saw today that Collin County representatives made a mistake by doing that," said George. "It's not that they voted to impeach him but that they supported this process."