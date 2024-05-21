Support shown for North Texas firefighter who lost home in blaze

FRISCO – He's used to fighting fires. But now, a Frisco firefighter is on the other side after a fire devastated his house.

Jeremy Brewer was at work at Frisco Fire Station 9 last Friday when he got the call that his colleagues say is a firefighter's worst nightmare. His own house was on fire.

His wife and two young girls – one an infant – were inside. While they all escaped unharmed, the house – which is not in Frisco –

was left unlivable and most of their belongings unsalvageable.

Assistant Fire Chief Jake Leeper said it marked the first time that he's experienced such an event in more than 20 years on the job.

"Anytime somebody experiences a fire in their home, it can be traumatic," Leeper said. "It can be devastating. As a department, as a city, we certainly are here to help them in any way we can, whether it's in the City of Frisco or elsewhere for one of our members."

With one of their own in need, Brewer's friends and colleagues quickly answered the call. One began collecting clothes, diapers, books, and gift cards to help the family rebuild. Another started a GoFundMe account which has already raised nearly $16,000. Their hope is to raise $20,000 for the Brewer family.

Leeper said such generosity and spirit are reflective of both Fire Station 9 and the Frisco Fire Department as a whole.

"I think it says that, you know, we're a close-knit group of people," Leeper said. "We care about each other, not just in the fire station, but outside of it. We're certainly there to help one another do whatever we can at the end of the day."

Brewer's colleagues said Brewer is an outstanding firefighter, but that he's an even better husband and father. They said that, even in the face of adversity, he has been a rock for his family.

The department is currently giving him time off to be with his family.