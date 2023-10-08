Watch CBS News
Sunshine and cooler temperatures for your Sunday

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Fall weather continues with sunshine, cooler temps
Fall weather continues with sunshine, cooler temps 02:35

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the gorgeous Saturday we had with highs in the low 70s! On Sunday, the sunshine sticks around but temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees warmer, topping out near 80.

download-5.png

This morning feels amazing in the upper 40s and low 50s.

thumbnail-image003.png

Tomorrow our warming trend continues with southerly winds and lots of sunshine. Plan for low 60s in the morning with highs in the upper 80s.

thumbnail-image007-1.png

Clouds will increase midweek as a disturbance and remnant pacific tropical moisture pass through central and southern Texas. An isolated shower is possible in the evening/overnight but most of us remain dry all week. Temperatures peak Thursday afternoon with strong southerly winds ahead of our next cold front. Models are trending drier with the frontal passage early Friday morning. Luckily the front ushers in more seasonal temperatures for the weekend!

thumbnail-image005.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on October 8, 2023

