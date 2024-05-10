Watch CBS News
Sunny skies, highs in the 80s in North Texas Friday

NORTH TEXAS — We're tracking great weather to end the week. In fact, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. We'll also have lower humidity, which means it won't feel as humid.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the low 60s.

Your weekend will not be a complete washout. However, let's prepare for some showers.

On Saturday, we'll see partly sunny skies. A few late afternoon and evening showers are possible as an upper-level area of low pressure tracks toward North Texas. The rain chance is around 30%. Highs will be in the upper 70s. 

 An umbrella will be needed on Mother's Day. In fact, there could be periods of heavy rain and a few isolated storms. Some small hail is possible, but right now, the threat for severe weather remains low.

Otherwise, expect cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

A few storms are also in your forecast on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

