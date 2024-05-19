Sunny, hot Sunday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We have another sunny, hot day ahead with highs climbing into the lower 90s this afternoon. Great weather to check out all the fabulous area trails. Southerly winds pick up today and draw in Gulf moisture, increasing the sticky feeling outside.

Unfortunately, it is another ozone action day and those with upper respiratory issues such as asthma should limit their time outdoors during the afternoon hours. The air quality alert is for the Metroplex and surrounding counties.

Monday is a repeat of today with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s, lots of sunshine and highs near 90 as the kids head home from school.

You still have a couple days of good mowing weather before rain returns midweek.

A few storms are possible Tuesday evening if they can overcome the cap in place, but rain chances really ramp up Wednesday and peak on Thursday. Moisture will continue to move in from the Gulf over the next couple of days, increasing the humidity and providing moisture for the storms. Heavy rain will once again increase the flooding threat in the area.

We are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms both Wednesday and Thursday.

The midweek rain and storms will provide temporary relief from the heat. But we are right back to the low 90s heading into the Holiday weekend.