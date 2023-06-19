Summer activities to beat the heat
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Looking for some ways to keep cool?
Feels-like temperatures could rise as high as 120 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. If you're looking for a way to get out of the house and still stay cool, check out some places across North Texas below.
- Children's Aquarium Dallas at Fair Park
- Perot Museum of Nature and Science
- The Dallas World Aquarium
- Dallas Museum of Art
- Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
- Kimbell Art Museum
- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark
- Crayola Experience Plano
- Great Wolf Lodge Water Park
- CAMP, A Family Experience Store
- Grapevine Mills mall
- Legoland Discovery Center
- Peppa Pig World
- Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium
- NorthPark mall
