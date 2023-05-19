Thousands of students compete in STEM competition in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – What's considered one of the world's largest international pre-college STEM competitions is taking place in Dallas. Thousands of students are competing in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

"Science and technology depends on future generations," Plano East Senior Otto Beall said.

As a Texan, Beall decided to focus on something that many of us worry about, the stability of the state's electricity grid.

"I think of all the electricity markets in the country, Texas is the state that needs it the most," he said.

ERCOT, which manages the grid, says peak demand for electricity this summer will exceed the amount we can generate from on demand dispatchable power. They'll be relying on renewables.

"The biggest challenge we need to overcome is not actually generation of electricity, but how do we store it for periods when the sun isn't shining, or the wind isn't blowing," Beall said.

He's developed a unique chemistry for a class of batteries known as the Redox flow battery, which he says could help.

As for Plano West Junior Alanna Polyak, she's working to find an affordable cure for multiple sclerosis.

It affects nearly one million Americans, including her older sister.

"My sister was actually diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when I was pretty young," she said. "Since she's helped me so much throughout my life and I look up to her so much, I just definitely wanted to see what else I can do."

Her study investigates if a type of stem cells found in worms could be used as a cost-effective preventative measure and even cure compared to current human stem cell treatments.

"In the future I really hope to further expand the long-term results and also apply them to other neurodegenerative diseases," she said.

The students are competing for around $9 million in awards, prizes and scholarships, all of which will be announced Friday morning.