State Representative pleads no contest to attempting to impersonate a public servant charges

COLLIN COUNTY - State Representative Frederick Frazier of McKinney came to the Collin County Courthouse to plead no contest to two class "A" misdemeanor charges.

They involved accusations last year he impersonated a code enforcement officer and removed campaign signs from his then Republican primary opponent Paul Chabot.

Frazier declined comment as he walked into the courthouse. "We'll talk afterward."

In an interview after the hearing, Chabot said, "Mr. Frazier not only cut down our signs but then he lied directly to the voters, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars slandering my name, saying I made up these charges and the voters unfortunately believed that because of all the money. I think today the voters get to hear the truth, they get to see the truth."

The Texas Rangers investigated the case and forwarded it to a special prosecutor in the Hopkins County District Attorney's Office. As part of his plea deal, Frazier will receive deferred adjudication for a year and must pay about eight thousand dollars in fines.

He didn't speak with reporters afterward but his attorney, Robert Rogers, did.

"Frederick just made the decision to move on and plead no contest, have a misdemeanor probation that at the end of the day is not going to have any consequences for him for the rest of his life. He's going to have a clean record."

There may be political consequences for Frazier too. He's facing two challengers in the Republican primary for his state seat.

Candidates Chuck Branch and Keresa Richardson and their supporters came to the courthouse and want Frazier to step down and not run for re-election.

Richardson said, "If he's willing to break the law in order to get into office, then can he be trusted to support the law?"

Branch said, "He's lost the trust of the constituency, and he needs to resign immediately."

When asked to respond to their comments Rogers replied, "That's stupid. He's not resigning. They can't attack what he's done as a public servant for 28 years so they're going to jump up and down about this."

Frazier is retiring from the Dallas Police Department amid an internal affairs investigation and will focus on his state seat.

