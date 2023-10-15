State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is being evacuated after a reported shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Details are limited as the situation is active; however, police say one suspect is in custody.
The State Fair also issued an Emergency Order alerting to the evacuation.
DPD asks everyone to avoid the area.
