State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is being evacuated after a reported shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Details are limited as the situation is active; however, police say one suspect is in custody.  

The State Fair also issued an Emergency Order alerting to the evacuation.

DPD asks everyone to avoid the area.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 8:08 PM

