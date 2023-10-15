State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, 1 suspect in custody police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The State Fair of Texas is being evacuated after a reported shooting, according to the Dallas Police Department.

State Fair evacuated after reported shooting, police say; 1 suspect in custody.

Details are limited as the situation is active; however, police say one suspect is in custody.

The State Fair also issued an Emergency Order alerting to the evacuation.

@dallaspd is investigating a shooting at the State Fair. The park is being evacuated. Please avoid the area.

DPD asks everyone to avoid the area.