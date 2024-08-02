Fort Worth Star-Telegram to scale back print publication to 3 days a week

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has been a fixture in the media landscape of North Texas for over 118 years, landing each morning on subscriber's doorstep to prepare them for the day ahead.

That will soon be a thing of the past.

On Friday, President and Editor of the Star-Telegram Steve Coffman announced that the paper is reducing print publication to three days a week, starting on October 7, 2024.

Subscribers will receive Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions of the newspaper, but they will be delivered through the U.S. mail.

Coffman said the decision to change the print schedule is due to a shift in reader and advertising habits.

"We no longer have the economies of scale that supported the printing and carrier delivery of a paper six days a week," said Coffman.

The article in the Star-Telegram calls the move an important milestone as the newspaper continues a transition toward being a fully sustainable, fully digital local news organization.

"This change does not mean our newsroom is scaling back its journalism. We'll still be reporting the news all day, every day, on our web and mobile sites, where we already have millions of readers in North Texas," Coffman added.

The Star-Telegram's customer service team will be reaching out to current subscribers in the coming days to discuss the next steps in the transition. They can also be reached at 1-800-776-7827.

Coffman says in preparation for the move, "we have made improvements to our online products. We've refreshed our homepage. We launched the Edition, a new curated reading experience with far later deadlines - and far more content - than the print edition. And the Star-Telegram's mobile app makes it easier than ever to follow the news on your smartphone. If you're a die-hard print reader, I encourage you to begin exploring what we offer online. You'll find so much more than what you see in print, and it will be more timely. And you'll still find things like comics and printable puzzles, too."