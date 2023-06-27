Watch CBS News
Speed a factor in Arlington crash that killed motorcyclist, police say

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Investigators with the Arlington Police Department say speed was likely a factor in a single-car wreck that killed motorcyclist Jarrin Stephens of Euless.

The crash happened the night of June 26. 

Based on their investigation, officers believe Stephens was traveling northbound along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he struck the center median curb, lost control of the bike, and was thrown. 

He was not wearing a helmet at the time, police said. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 10:50 AM

