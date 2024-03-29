Special prosecutors in AG Paxton's case say Collin County still owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars

Collin County owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in Paxton criminal case special prosecutors say

COLLIN COUNTY — The current special state prosecutor and a former special prosecutor involved in Attorney General Ken Paxton's criminal case say Collin County still owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Paxton struck a deal this week that will eventually lead to his criminal charges being dropped.

Both Kent Schaffer, the former special prosecutor, and Brian Wice, who's remained as special prosecutor have said the original judge in the case against Attorney General Ken Paxton promised them a fee of $300 an hour.

But Collin County has fought that for years, saying it's too much money and not consistent with state rules.

Schaffer left as special prosecutor about six weeks ago because the pay dispute is still tied up in the appeals court, and he didn't want to commit to more work if there were no guarantee he would get paid.

He told CBS News Texas that Collin County owes him about $210,000.

Wice, the current special prosecutor said the county owes him about $250,000.

They said they haven't been paid in eight years.

We spoke with Schaffer Monday, one day before Paxton agreed to pay restitution, take legal ethics classes, and perform 100 hours of community service in Collin County, in exchange for avoiding a trial and having the state securities fraud charges against him dropped.

The experience has left Schaffer soured on the process. "I will never do work for the state of Texas again unless I'm paid up-front, in advance. It is the most untrustworthy client I've had in 42 years."

A Collin County spokesman declined comment, and Commissioners Court Judge Chris Hill didn't respond to an email requesting an interview.

