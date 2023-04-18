Southwest Airlines technology issues lead to hundreds of flight delays

A technology issue has forces hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights Tuesday morning to be delayed.

The airline's social media accounts have been responding to passengers' posts, apologizing for the delays.

"As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP," read one reply.

Good morning, Abby. As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP. -Jeni — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023

According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, nearly 800 Southwest flights nationwide were delayed as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The FAA's official Twitter account posted that Southwest AIrlines has requested a "pause on the airline's departures."

The Dallas-based airline is no stranger to technology issues impacting operations. Last December, widespread winter weather and outdated staffing technology resulted in thousands of Southwest flights being canceled during the peak of holiday travel season. Last month the airline released an action plan in response to the travel disruptions, which includes making investments to update its technology.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Southwest for comment on Tuesday's delays, and will update this post with a response.