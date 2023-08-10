Southwest Airlines adds more flights in Hawaii to aid with wildfire relief

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Wildfires continue to burn in Hawaii, displacing many.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines says they're adding additional flights between the islands and back to the mainlands this week, "to keep people and supplies moving."

Maui officials say at least 36 people have died as a result of the fires. That number is expected to continue to grow. Hundreds have been displaced, dozens of businesses have burned and many pets have also died.

Maui's Mayor Richard Bissen said they're still in search and rescue mode since there are several people unaccounted for.

"Our heart is with Hawaii," the company said.

Southwest is also allowing customers to change their travel plans if they have reservations going to or through the Kahului Airport.

The Kahului Airport has sheltered over 1,800 people, Maui officials say. The acting governor has issued an emergency proclamation discouraging all non-essential travel.