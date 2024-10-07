Southlake's "best" kept secret: Korban Best wins at Paris Paralympics

Paralympian returns to Southlake with silver, bronze medals and sights set on gold in 2028

SOUTHLAKE — One Southlake native was off to the races in his debut track season at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Korban Best won big for Team USA, taking home silver and bronze medals in track.

In the 100m T47, Korban became the first American man to ever medal in this division. It even became his personal best time at 10.75 seconds.

He also helped bring Team USA to victory, winning bronze in the 4x100m relay.

"It's not going to be an easy gold," Korban Best said. "It's going to be a fight for sure."

He's Southlake's "best" kept secret.

"When he was running, they were like who's this kid?" said Roger Best, Korban's dad. "Where did he come from?"

Now, he's a hometown hero. Though his journey started at birth 21 years ago.

Korban Best was born with Ulnar Dysplasia. He does not have a fully developed right arm.

"The biggest challenge was feeling accepted by people," said Korban Best.

At a young age, he decided not to get a prosthetic. Instead, he learned how to use his body to his advantage.

"I did all types of sports," said Korban Best. "I did soccer, jujitsu, swimming, golf, football, track. All that kind of stuff when I was little. Looking back, my parents probably just wanted me out of the house."

His talent in track and his devoted family carried him all the way to Paris.

"Mom has the biggest voice in the world," said Roger Best. "From football games to track meets, you can hear her no matter what."

Korban Best said the moment he was awarded his silver and bronze medals changed his life.

"That's when it all hit," Korban Best said. "That moment, I did it, and I put my best foot out there."

His mom and dad were always just a glance away on the sidelines.

"Stay focused," said Roger. "Stay grounded, and you know where your support group is. We are behind you 200 percent."

To future Paralympians, Korban said, go for gold.

"I feel like I'm floating," said Korban. "I feel like I'm gliding down the track. Like it's effortless. Just do it. There's nothing that's going to stop you. Just do it. We're going to welcome you with open arms."

Korban said he will compete again at LA 2028. He hopes to take home gold at home.