Southlake officers fired for drawing swastika; 'inexcusable attempt at humor'

SOUTHLAKE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Calling their judgement "exceptionally poor," Southlake Chief of Police James Brandon has fired two officers he says drew a swastika during a meeting break.

It happened on June 14, but the chief shared a statement Friday, July 28.

"The drawing was an inexcusable attempt at humor and not related to the department's patch or logo," he said.

An internal investigation followed the incident, which culminated in the officers' termination.

"As Chief I am deeply disappointed in the lack of judgement shown by the actions of the officers involved. I know that their actions do not reflect the values of the men and women who serve and protect our community each day, our city leadership, our organization, or our community. Hate symbols do not reflect the values that we share as a public servants and are not acceptable in any form or situation. The display of the symbol of hate undermines the confidence of the public in our department and does not reflect our values as public servants."

While the drawing was initially shown to other members of the department, it was shared with others, according to Brandon.