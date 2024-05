ARLINGTON — A multi-vehicle accident on SH 360 had all southbound lanes near Park Row shut down Thursday afternoon.

Arlington police posted to X at 4:29 p.m. telling drivers to stay away from the area and use alternate routes.

UPDATE: All lanes of traffic for SB SH 360 at Park Row has been reopened. #arlingtontx pic.twitter.com/GxZXNqDnKp — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) May 16, 2024

As of 6:05 p.m., Arlington police posted an update that all lanes of traffic had been reopened.

Police say the cause of the accident is unknown at this time.