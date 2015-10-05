South Texas Girl Sneezes 12,000 Times A Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Katelyn Thornley, 12, started sneezing incessantly about a month ago – and hasn't stopped.

Thornley said she sneezes up to 20 times a minute. That's 12,000 a day. She can no longer attend school or play her clarinet in the school's band.

""It just started in little spurts. I just started sneezing. I thought it was like, oh I'm just allergic to something," she said. "I'm constantly in pain with my abdomen, my legs are hurting because I've been weak and I can barely eat."

Her sneezing 'affliction' came out of nowhere, according to Thornley. She's seen six doctors so far and they have already ruled out allergies. They said she doesn't have a virus and have no idea what's causing the issue.

Thornely's parents said they're hopeful someone with some expertise will come forward and offer some answers.

"It's hard to watch," her father said. "Anything you talk to her about that irritates here – you can see it spike and continuous sneezing."

The sneezing only stops when Katelyn falls asleep and she has to take Benadryl and listen to the Beatles for that to happen.

"Sometimes I wish I could leave my body for a little while so I could watch myself sleep," Thornley said, "because even in my dreams, I sneeze."

Thornley says she doesn't care what it takes to stop the sneezing, she wants it to end so she can look back and say, "You know, I was once on TV for sneezing."

