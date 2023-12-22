Some students at Rusk Middle School left feeling merry and bright after 'Winter Wish' event

After 'Winter Wish' event, some students at Rusk Middle School went home feeling merry and bright

DALLAS - Not every child has gifts waiting for them under a Christmas tree. That's why, for years, the teachers and staff at Thomas J. Rusk Middle School have pitched in to make sure students in need get Christmas gifts. But this year, they got a little help to make sure their students' holidays were bright.

It was the last day of school before a long winter break. And students at Rusk Middle School in Dallas were thrilled.

120 students in the school were chosen to receive Christmas gifts through Rusk's Winter Wish event.

"We saw that the need was here; there was a need on our campus," said Gail Neale, the 8th grade school counselor at Rusk Middle School. "So we wanted to be able to help those students out. We do here have a high homeless population so it was created because we know some of the kids don't have and for some of them this would be their only Christmas gifts."



For the past few years, teachers and staff have pitched in to purchase gifts for students in need. But this year, they got some help from Southwest Airlines.

"Southwest reached out to us early on in the year, and they wanted to provide some school supplies," said Neale.

But Neale had another idea.

"I thought we have our angels our wish list coming up for our students," said Neale. "I thought hey if they're willing to help us out why not ask."

Southwest came through, purchasing gifts for every student on the list.

"There were 120 students on the list, and they were more than willing to take every single student that was on our wish list," said Neale.

One by one, each student received their very own bag of gifts.

And then came the best part: time to open them up. The school auditorium was filled with squeals of delight.

"This is amazing, this is amazing," said 8th grader Averee Robison.

Robison received toys, gift cards, and a pair of sneakers in his bag.

"They spent the time and spent the money to get everyone what they wanted," said Robison. "It's like people take a lot of things for granted, I felt really grateful."

"It was nice to be able to see them enjoy and smile," said Neale. "To see that they were excited to have those gifts because, like I said, for some of them, this was their gift; this was their gift for the holidays."