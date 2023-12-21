Society of St Vincent de Paul celebrates the season of giving back

NORTH TEXAS - For many families, the pressure of providing Christmas gifts for kids and loved ones can be a source of stress, especially when facing financial hardships. One local non-profit, is helping to ease that stress, by making sure there are gifts under the tree for those who might otherwise go without.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul North Texas (SVdP) handed out hundreds of gifts Wednesday in a drive-thru format, as part of the StudyTime Christmas Angel Program.

SVdP's StudyTime program supports families on their journey to self-sufficiency, by giving students access to tutoring and mentorship, helping to build a foundation for success in the classroom.

The gifts were donated leading up to the holiday season based on a list of wants and needs each of the students and their family members had submitted.

Each gift was hidden in trash bags to keep them a surprise ahead of Christmas morning.

Luis Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer for the Society of St Vincent de Paul North Texas, says they distribute the gifts to ensure their students get to experience the magic of the holiday season.

"For us it is a living expression of what is in us from a faith perspective, so sharing that joy with people," Gonzalez says.

While the organization distributed all of their Christmas gifts this week, they are still accepting donations in the form of gift cards or monetary donations to meet needs that arise throughout the year.

You can find out how to give on their website https://svdpdallas.org/