Social media food critic makes Rowlett eatery a "Sweet Thang"

ROWLETT- The phrase may not be in the dictionary yet, but the Keith Lee effect is real. Nikki Jackson and her employees at Absolutely Edible Cakes & Catering are working to keep up with curious tasters after Lee's visit.

"I willed Keith here," Jackson said. "I had a whole Keith Lee support group, but we had a whole plan--every day at this hour. I need 100 of you guys to email him."

Jackson worked her two-week audacious approach to reach Lee. The bakery and catering company owner posted videos and enlisted the support of others to kindly encourage Lee to come to her business, where she'd be in a custom t-shirt for his arrival.

"I just kept believing that he was coming," she said.

As time passed by, her faith started to diminish. He called her eight minutes after she closed at five to place an order.

"I still had no idea," Jackson said.

Lee was in her parking lot raving about her twist on sweet potato pie.

"She said she was gonna bug me till she saw me," Lee said. "She ain't gotta bug me no more."

Jackson's "Sweet Potato Thang" with its brown sugar cinnamon graham cracker crust got more than a nine rating from Lee.

The Lee effect got better. He went inside the business and brought Jackson to tears--something Lee does not do in his posts.

"God is amazing," Jackson said. "I told yawl he was coming to sit in that chair. I told yawl."

The effect got incredibly green because Lee gave Jackson a $4,000 tip. His review has flourished into a seed of success. Customers have been in lines outside her door trying to get a slice of pie.

"The day that Keith came, he was the second order, and the following day, it was 300 over 320 transactions," Jackson said.

She posted on social media the eatery is trying to catch up to take on more online orders.