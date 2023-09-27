SMU student Honor Wallace killed by red light runner Lynlee Pollis, police say

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - SMU student Honor Elizabeth Wallace, 19, was killed on Sept. 24 after Lynlee Pollis, 27, reportedly ran a red light, slamming into Wallace's car.

"The SMU community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Honor Wallace," shared Dr. KC Mmeje, Vice President for Student Affairs. "Honor was a valued member of our community, and we offer our heartfelt condolences and support to all who are affected by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and classmates during this difficult time."

Lynlee Pollis, 27 Dallas Police Department

Police said the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. as Wallace and a friend were traveling eastbound on Monticello Avenue. They drove through a green light at northbound N. Central Expressway service road.

Pollis was reportedly traveling northbound on the 4800 N. Central Expressway service road when police said she ran the red light.

Wallace, her friend and Pollis were all taken to the hospital. Wallace's friend was injured but survived.

Pollis suffered minor injuries.

Detectives interviewed her while she was at the hospital. She admitted drinking one margarita before the crash, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. Pollis also said she was on medication for ADHD.

She was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.