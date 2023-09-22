Smashed, but nothing grabbed. Keller pho restaurant repeatedly vandalized

KELLER (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Someone is repeatedly shattering the windows and doors of a restaurant in Keller, targeting the business three times since May.

Security camera video from outside Pho in the Box on Keller Parkway shows someone dressed all in black wildly swinging a hammer to smash through the glass Wednesday night. The person never went into the restaurant though, running from the scene once the damage was done.

Owner Alvin Inthasone said he assumed it was a burglary when it happened the first time, but nothing was taken, leaving him confused as to what was behind the repeated crimes.

"Every day I go home, I think to myself, did I do something wrong?" he asked.

Although nothing has been stolen, Inthasone said he had to shut down for as long as 10 days after the first two incidents, hurting him financially.

Beyond fixing the damage, the vandalism caused problems with his refrigeration, causing him to lose food supplies. It happened during a time when he said business has already been slow due to extreme heat this summer and inflation impacting how often customers go out to eat.

Keller Police said they had little evidence to go on after the first incident, and some images after the second time in July.

They are looking at a possible suspect after the most recent incident, someone they said was known to Inthasone.

They also said there have been no other similar incidents reported at any other businesses in the city.

Inthasone said he had no reason to believe any former employees or customers would be behind the crimes, saying he loves the city and location where he's operated the business for the last two and a half years.

"Customers love me," he said. "I love them as a family, as my own family. And I want to be here in Keller."