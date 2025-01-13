Small plane being towed on Fort Worth street causes traffic delays

Airplane being towed gets stuck, causing traffic delays

FORT WORTH – A small plane being towed on the streets of Fort Worth caused traffic delays in the historic North Side neighborhood.

Photo courtesy of Emilin Vazquez

Photos on social media showed the plane at 28th Street and Ephriham Avenue, near Lisa's Chicken & Seafood.

Some commenters said they were stuck in traffic behind the escort for over an hour.

Video given to CBS News Texas by Hector García Gómez shows him passing by the incomplete aircraft.

A Fort Worth police spokesman said off-duty Fort Worth police assisted with traffic control. He said the company had all the necessary permits on file.

There has been no confirmation of the escort's final destination.