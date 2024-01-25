Watch CBS News
Single-engine plane crash under investigation

By Julia Falcon

FANNIN COUNTY – Law enforcement is investigating a single-engine plane crash that happened in Direct, Texas, Wednesday night.

The FAA says only the pilot was on board when the Cessna 172 crashed.

There is no information yet about what caused the crash or what the condition of the pilot is.

Direct is about an hour east of Sherman, on the Texas-Oklahoma border.

This story is developing.

