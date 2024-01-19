Silver Alert issued for 82 year old Concepcion Herrera

FORT WORTH — A Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Concepcion Herrera from Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas

According to law enforcement, Herrera was last seen near JPS Hospital in the 1500 block of S. Main Street in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing a black or tan jacket, a black top, and green pants.

Herrera is described as a white woman with gray hair, brown eyes and a height of 5 feet 2 inches.

Anyone with information can call the Tarrant County Hospital District Police Department at 817-702-1424.

CBS News Texas reached out to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth for more information.

JPS replied to the inquiry with the following:

"In the afternoon hours of January 19, a patient left our hospital. JPS Health Network is working with local law enforcement to locate this patient. Our top priority is the health and safety of this and all our patients."