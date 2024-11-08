Watch CBS News
Local News

Sign falls on I-45 in Dallas, shutting down northbound lanes for several hours

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – An overhead sign fell onto I-45 in Dallas Friday Morning, closing all northbound lanes of at Good Latimer Expressway for several hours.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Friday. 

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the highway will likely be closed for six to eight hours to get the sign disassembled and removed. The sign covered all lanes of the highway.

still1108-00000-copy.png
Texas Department of Transportation

There were four to five vehicles involved in an accident in connection to the sign falling. DFR said it isn't clear yet whether the sign falling caused the accident or the accident caused the sign to fall. 

DFR said no injures were reported from the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.