Sign falls on I-45 in Dallas, shutting down northbound lanes for several hours

DALLAS – An overhead sign fell onto I-45 in Dallas Friday Morning, closing all northbound lanes of at Good Latimer Expressway for several hours.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the highway will likely be closed for six to eight hours to get the sign disassembled and removed. The sign covered all lanes of the highway.

Texas Department of Transportation

There were four to five vehicles involved in an accident in connection to the sign falling. DFR said it isn't clear yet whether the sign falling caused the accident or the accident caused the sign to fall.

DFR said no injures were reported from the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.