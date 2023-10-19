Watch CBS News
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia 2020 election interference case

By Stefan Becket

WashingtonSidney Powell, an attorney who was a key figure in former President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, pleaded guilty in Fulton County, Georgia, after reaching a deal with prosecutors.

Powell appeared in court on Thursday, where a prosecutor laid out the terms of the plea deal. In exchange for her pleading guilty to six misdemeanor charges, Powell will spend six years on probation, pay a $6,000 fine and pay $2,700 in restitution to the state of Georgia. The judge overseeing the case signed off on the agreement at the hearing.

Powell is also required to testify "truthfully against any and all co-defendants in this matter," the judge said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

