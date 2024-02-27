Possible road rage shooting near school leaves 2 injured, police say

FORT WORTH – Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that took place near Southwest High School Tuesday afternoon.

Two people are injured as a result, police say. They were self-transported to a local CareNow.

Fort Worth ISD says there were no students involved with the shooting. Police say they have no reason to believe it is connected to the school.

Police have the street taped off in front of the school. Officers are also across the street looking at homes, likely for signs of damage https://t.co/T6ntvqxX3b pic.twitter.com/10FLt9z6k0 — Jason Allen (@JasonAllenLive) February 27, 2024

This story is developing.