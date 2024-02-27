Possible road rage shooting near school leaves 2 injured, police say
FORT WORTH – Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that took place near Southwest High School Tuesday afternoon.
Two people are injured as a result, police say. They were self-transported to a local CareNow.
Fort Worth ISD says there were no students involved with the shooting. Police say they have no reason to believe it is connected to the school.
This story is developing.
