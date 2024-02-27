Watch CBS News
Local News

Possible road rage shooting near school leaves 2 injured, police say

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that took place near Southwest High School Tuesday afternoon.

Two people are injured as a result, police say. They were self-transported to a local CareNow. 

fw road rage
CBS News Texas chopper

Fort Worth ISD says there were no students involved with the shooting. Police say they have no reason to believe it is connected to the school. 

This story is developing.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 12:41 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.