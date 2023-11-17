Shooting in South Dallas leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS (CBS News Texas) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Dallas Thursday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 5300 block of Second Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, there were three men with gunshot wounds.

One victim was taken to the hospital. Police say he is in stable condition. The other two victims died at the scene.

There is no gunman in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Beverly Ma at 214-671-4085 or by email at beverly.ma@dallaspolice.gov.