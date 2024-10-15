Watch CBS News
Local News

Shelter in place lifted at Texas Wesleyan University after reports of armed person

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH — Texas Wesleyan University lifted the lockdown issued Tuesday afternoon after reports of an armed person.

The university said just before 2:30 p.m. an Emergency Alert was sent to the Texas Wesleyan community to shelter in place after a suspicious armed person was reported near the Nenetta Curton Center Building, on the corner of Brinkley St. and Ave. D.

Fort Worth police gave the all-clear just before 4 p.m. and the shelter in place was lifted.

There is not currently information on the suspicious person. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.