Shelter in place lifted at Texas Wesleyan University after reports of armed person

FORT WORTH — Texas Wesleyan University lifted the lockdown issued Tuesday afternoon after reports of an armed person.

The university said just before 2:30 p.m. an Emergency Alert was sent to the Texas Wesleyan community to shelter in place after a suspicious armed person was reported near the Nenetta Curton Center Building, on the corner of Brinkley St. and Ave. D.

Fort Worth police gave the all-clear just before 4 p.m. and the shelter in place was lifted.

There is not currently information on the suspicious person. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.