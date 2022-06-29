'She was full of life': Uvalde's Makenna Elrod loved animals, church

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Makenna Elrod was a light to all who knew her.

"She loved her family and friends so much," her mom, April Brown Elrod, said.

Makenna Elrod April Brown Elrod

Makenna was one of 21 victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting May 24, and in the time since then, her mom has worked to ensure she is remembered for who she was.

Elrod said her 10-year-old daughter loved softball and gymnastics. She also loved to dance and sing, and spend time with her family.

Softball was new to her this year but she fell in love with the sport and her teammates, her mom said.

"It would take her an extra 20 minutes to leave the ballpark every night to go around and say goodbye to all of her friends and their families. She wouldn't give just one hug, she'd give three big bear hugs," she said.

Makenna Elrod and April Brown Elrod April Brown Elrod

Makenna was also a member of the 4-H club—the largest youth development program in Texas—and loved going to the ranch with her dad to feed animals and to ride on their Ranger.

"[She] was excited about getting to show pigs, steers, and chickens in the local stock show in the coming years," Elrod said.

Makenna Elrod April Brown Elrod

Though her daughter made friends everywhere, she loved nothing more than to play with her brothers, sisters, and cousins—all who miss her terribly, she said. "We are all struggling. We had so many plans, she had such a bright future."

Makenna loved her family "big," Elrod said, and loved to write them notes and hide them to be found later. "She was full of life and will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her."

She said Makenna also loved going to church. In fact, in the months before her passing, Makenna had even downloaded a bible app on her phone and was reading scripture.

Elrod said her favorite song when it was her turn to DJ was "The Lion And The Lamb," which she would belt out in the shower and the car.

"Makenna had a presence about her. You knew when she was in the room. She brought joy to all who knew her…Our family has a hole that can never be mended," her mom said. "I feel like when I found out she was missing I held my breath and I haven't been able to catch it yet."