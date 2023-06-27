Watch CBS News
Raw sewage line break causes road closure at Mockingbird Lane and I-35E

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you have a flight out of Love Field Airport Tuesday morning, you might need to find an alternate route.

Raw sewage is leaking onto Mockingbird Lane near I-35E, closing the exit ramp to I-35E southbound, due to a break in the line.

Crews are working to turn off the sewage main that is leaking thousands of gallons of sewage.

There is a storm drain located near the leak as well.

The leak was spotted just before 7:30 a.m. 

June 27, 2023

