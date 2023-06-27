Raw sewage line break causes road closure at Mockingbird Lane and I-35E
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you have a flight out of Love Field Airport Tuesday morning, you might need to find an alternate route.
Raw sewage is leaking onto Mockingbird Lane near I-35E, closing the exit ramp to I-35E southbound, due to a break in the line.
Crews are working to turn off the sewage main that is leaking thousands of gallons of sewage.
There is a storm drain located near the leak as well.
The leak was spotted just before 7:30 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.