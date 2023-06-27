Raw sewage line break causes road closure at Mockingbird Lane and I-35E

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you have a flight out of Love Field Airport Tuesday morning, you might need to find an alternate route.

Raw sewage is leaking onto Mockingbird Lane near I-35E, closing the exit ramp to I-35E southbound, due to a break in the line.

Crews are working to turn off the sewage main that is leaking thousands of gallons of sewage.

There is a storm drain located near the leak as well.

The leak was spotted just before 7:30 a.m.

UPDATE: @DallasPD has arrived and closed off southbound service road while crews work to turn off the sewage main that is leaking thousands of gallons of RAW SEWAGE onto 35E's service road. @CBSNewsTexas https://t.co/0p8nNKRwYk pic.twitter.com/WqdY2SKUFz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 27, 2023