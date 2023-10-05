Severe weather causing power outages in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Severe weather is causing power outages in North Texas.

Data from Oncor shows many in the DFW area are without power.

Collin: 1 affected

Cooke: 73 affected

Dallas: 1,718 affected

Denton: 1,071 affected

Ellis: 13 affected

Grayson: 2,330 affected

Tarrant: 64 affected

Wise: 2 affected

Oncor says it is monitoring the storm system moving across parts of the service area.

"Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas," said Oncor.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of North Texas through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m., the FAA put up a ground stop for flights arriving at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field due to the storms moving into the area.

