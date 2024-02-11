Severe thunderstorm watch, spotty showers on Super Bowl Sunday

NORTH TEXAS - It was a noisy and active night in North Texas as thunderstorms raced across the Metroplex. Severe storms with ping-pong ball and pocket change size hail developed in our southern counties. Multiple rounds of rain over the past 48 hours brought 2"-3" of rain to areas south of I-20.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been dropped for counties west of I-35 as the severe threat moves into East Texas.

The heaviest of the rain is done for the day, but spotty showers will remain possible into the evening hours, especially north of I-20.

As the low pressure system responsible for the rain continues to track northeast, it will draw in colder air on breezy northerly winds throughout the day. Areas Northwest of the Metroplex may see a light rain/snow mix this evening into early Monday morning. Temperatures remain too warm for any significant accumulations or travel impacts, but a light dusting is possible on elevated and grassy surfaces.

The clouds, rain and cold air advection will keep temperatures in the low 50s today, and even cause them to fall in northwest areas. Grab the jacket if you are headed out to a Super Bowl party as it will feel like the 30s in DFW this evening and the 20s out west!

Clouds stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s, but the northerly breeze will have some spots still feeling like the 20s tomorrow morning.

Skies will clear from west to east on Monday, giving way to a nice afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Keep the heavier coat handy for Tuesday morning, we wake up to the mid 30s once again, but you won't need it in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Valentine's Day is a treat with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s! Our next system arrives late week returning rain chances Friday into Saturday.