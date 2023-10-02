Several stabbed during fight in Frisco apartment parking lot

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Frisco police said a fight in an apartment parking lot led to a number of people being hospitalized with stab wounds Sunday night.

According to the report, officers were called to the Fox Haven Apartments on Hickory Street Sunday night. Witnesses reported a group was fighting in the parking lot.

FPD officers found "a number of those involved" in the incident had been stabbed. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Frisco police say there is no threat to the public and an investigation into the incident is underway.