Several Prosper buildings without power after vehicle crashes into power lines

PROSPER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Various businesses in Prosper are without power Monday after a vehicle crashed into power lines near the Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Road intersection.

Prosper Fire Rescue stated the outage is affecting businesses through Preston Road, including Prosper High School, Children's Health and the Prosper ISD Natatorium.

As of 2 p.m., electric companies are working to restore power to the area.

This is a developing story.