Watch CBS News
Local News

Several Prosper buildings without power after vehicle crashes into power lines

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

Monday headlines, October 30, 2023
Monday headlines, October 30, 2023 01:19

PROSPER (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Various businesses in Prosper are without power Monday after a vehicle crashed into power lines near the Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Road intersection.

Prosper Fire Rescue stated the outage is affecting businesses through Preston Road, including Prosper High School, Children's Health and the Prosper ISD Natatorium.

As of 2 p.m., electric companies are working to restore power to the area.

This is a developing story.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 4:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.