Several high schools delay Friday night football games amid extreme North Texas heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — With the extreme heat, several high school football games were delayed once again Friday night.

As Deon Spearman entered Wildcat-Ram Stadium for Lake Highlands vs. Highland Park game, the temperature was 107 degrees.

"I think it's unbearable almost," she said. "We were at the JV game last night and they were icing down our students on the field. So, you know, it's very scary."

She brought a neck fan to prepare. Other football fans showed up with water, hats and sunscreen.

Across North Texas, several districts delayed high school football games this week because of the heat, including:

Argyle vs. Grapevine

Colleyville Heritage vs. Ennis

Irving's MacArthur vs. Nimitz

Parents of football players say safety precautions are in place for the athletes.

"If the heat is over a certain degree, they have to go inside or seek other accommodations, even in practice," parent Brendan Morris said.

Cheer coach Emily Dickey told her team to hydrate 24 hours before hitting the field.

"Just so that they start the game hydrated and we take a lot of water breaks," she said. "If they need that, we make sure they vocalize that."

The good news is temperatures are expected to cool down soon.

"It can't get here quick enough," Spearman said.