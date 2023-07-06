Semi-finalists announced for the 2023 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – With just over two months to go until the State Fair of Texas kicks off, semi-finalists have been announced for the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards.

Whether you're into savory or sweet dishes, there's something for everyone's taste buds.

There are 36 finalists – 19 are savory and 17 are sweet. They are competing for one of three winning titles: "Best Taste – Savory," "Best Taste – Sweet" and "Most Creative."

FOODIES!! 🤤 🤩 Here are the 36 semi-finalists in the 2023 Big Tex Choice Awards sponsored by @karbachbrewing! Read more about each semi-finalist here 👉👉 https://t.co/mtfc3jdogp pic.twitter.com/aLvLvGXxSn — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) July 6, 2023

Contenders range from cornbread sausage bombs and deep fried pho, to a fried Fireball shot and bourbon banana caramel sopapillas.

The contest kicked off in June with a total of 57 entries. Over the next several weeks, the second round of judging will begin. Judges will choose finalists based on uniqueness, presentation, creativity and taste.

Top 10 entries will compete in the final round at the Big Tex Choice awards ceremony in August.

Check out the full list of entries here.