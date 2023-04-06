Watch CBS News
Police: Search for missing Everman boy is now a death investigation

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The search for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is now a death investigation. 

In a press conference on Thursday, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said investigators have no information to suggest Noel was sold, trafficked or given to another family member. 

The search warrant for the home Noel and his family lived at says that when police were first contacted anonymously by a family member last month, there were rumors within the family that Noel had been sold or killed by his mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh.

Police are now focused on identifying potential locations for recovery operations. 

Police are still working on finding Cindy, Noel's stepfather Arshdeep Singh and the rest of the family, who they believe are in India.

