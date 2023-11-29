Texas DPS, Fannin County Sheriff's Office search Bonham for escaped inmate

BONHAM (CBS News Texas) – Texas DPS and the Fannin County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for Raymond Ross, who escaped from the Fannin County Jail on Nov. 25.

Raymond Ross and Raymond Perez; Fannin County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates escaped from the Fannin County jail Saturday, Nov. 25 around 9:15 p.m. Fannin County Sheriff's Office

There is heavy law enforcement in western portions of Bonham, where there has been a sighting of the escaped inmate. According to FCSO, he was spotted near Bonham High School on Nov. 29 and attempted to flag down a citizen for a ride.

Officials ask that residents stay out of the area between Star Street to west 121, north to Russell and south to Sam Rayburn Highway. If you live in the area, you are asked to lock your doors and stay inside. Bonham High School is under lockdown.

If you see a white man who stands 5-foot-11, wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie and blue jeans, call 911 immediately.

FCSO says Perez and Raymond Ross were seen fleeing the Fannin County Jail in Bonham just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 25.

According to Fannin County investigators, Ross has turned himself into authorities in Bryan County, Oklahoma, which neighbors Fannin County.

Ross was in custody for evading arrest with a motor vehicle, drug possession and a felon in possession of a firearm, FCSO said. Perez was in custody on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.