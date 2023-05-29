Some scattered storms but nice temperatures for Memorial Day
Although we are not looking at a washout for the holiday, some events may temporarily be impacted by a thunderstorm.
The rain coverage will remain limited, only 30% and the severe threat is low. But an isolated strong storm is possible with gusty winds and lightning.
It should be a nice night if you are planning to have some outdoor activities. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon.
There's a chance for some of us to see rain as Isolated afternoon rain/storms are possible again tomorrow. Those storms could develop mainly east of I-35 with only 20% coverage.
Temps will heat up this week with a stretch of days hitting over 90 degrees.
