Some scattered storms but nice temperatures for Memorial Day

Although we are not looking at a washout for the holiday, some events may temporarily be impacted by a thunderstorm.

The rain coverage will remain limited, only 30% and the severe threat is low. But an isolated strong storm is possible with gusty winds and lightning.

It won't be a washout, but some places could see rain from isolated storms.

It should be a nice night if you are planning to have some outdoor activities. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon.

There's a chance for some of us to see rain as Isolated afternoon rain/storms are possible again tomorrow. Those storms could develop mainly east of I-35 with only 20% coverage.

Weak chances for rain on Tuesday.

Temps will heat up this week with a stretch of days hitting over 90 degrees.

This week we start to warm up as the march to Summer continues.