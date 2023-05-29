Watch CBS News
Weather

Some scattered storms but nice temperatures for Memorial Day

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Scattered rain chances in North Texas for Memorial Day 02:49

Although we are not looking at a washout for the holiday, some events may temporarily be impacted by a thunderstorm. 

The rain coverage will remain limited, only 30% and the severe threat is low. But an isolated strong storm is possible with gusty winds and lightning.

image002.png
It won't be a washout, but some places could see rain from isolated storms.

It should be a nice night if you are planning to have some outdoor activities. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon.

There's a chance for some of us to see rain as Isolated afternoon rain/storms are possible again tomorrow. Those storms could develop mainly east of I-35 with only 20% coverage. 

image006.png
Weak chances for rain on Tuesday.

Temps will heat up this week with a stretch of days hitting over 90 degrees. 

image004.png
This week we start to warm up as the march to Summer continues.
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

