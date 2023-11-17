Sanger ISD receives national awards for its commitment to improving its students' mental health

NORTH TEXAS (CBS News Texas) -- Sanger ISD was awarded National George Washington Freedom Medals for its creative and effective efforts in support the mental health of students in its district.

The Freedoms Foundation's National Awards were founded by Dwight Eisenhower, who presented the initial awards in 1949. The awards recognize "the best of the American spirit on volunteerism by offering constructive solutions to contemporary problems."

Courtesy Dr. Ann Hughes

Anthony Love, principal of Linda Tutt High School, accepted the award in the school category for the school's student-run free grocery store. Since opening in 2020, the store has served over 4,500 families and students in the Sanger community. Over 1,100 volunteers have worked in the store which is open to the community every Tuesday evening.

Courtesy Dr. Ann Hughes

Dr. Ann Hughes, Sanger ISD's director of student intervention, was also awarded the National George Washington Freedom Medal for going "above and beyond the call of duty for America's youth." Hughes was recognized for the social-emotional learning programs and mental health supports that she has helped to put in place in Sanger ISD over the last 20 years.

Courtesy Dr. Ann Hughes

The CBS News Texas I-Team has featured the school's mental health efforts over the years as working solutions to the mental health shortage gaps that schools across the nation face: